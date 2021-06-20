Baby Faces
First Alert Forecast: scattered showers possible on Father’s Day

Quiet conditions likely overnight
By Peyton Garrison
Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The rain, from now Tropical Depression Claudette. has moved out of central MS and we should continue to see fairly quiet and dry conditions into the overnight hours with temperatures dropping to the lower 70′s. TD Claudette will continue off to the north and east through the weekend. By early next week, the system is expected to move back over waters into the Atlantic and could strengthen back into a tropical storm as it does so. Overall, Claudette won’t be a problem for us anymore.

We will start off our Father’s Day tomorrow on a dry note, but with moisture lingering around the region a few PM scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Not evening will see the rain on Sunday, so there’s no need to cancel outdoor plans if you have them, but some of us might have to dodge a few downpours. Temperatures should be seasonal tomorrow with highs near 90. It will likely feel even warmer considering humidity levels will on the higher side.

Decent chances for rain will be in the forecast into the new work week. A cold front is expected to drop in and we will likely see showers and storms in association with the frontal boundary. Make sure to keep the rain gear nearby into the work week! Temperatures will be below normal in the 80′s through mid week before warming back up towards the end of the forecast with rain chances decreasing as well.

