First Alert Forecast: feeling hot & humid today with PM scattered downpours possible

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hot and muggy conditions are likely throughout our Sunday! Expect temperatures this afternoon to rise to lower 90′s under partly cloudy skies. With the humidity factored in, it could feel more like the upper 90′s and closer to the 100-degree mark. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon/evening. Not everyone will see the rain today, but for those that do relief from the heat is possible along with heavy downpours. Most of the activity should come to end after sunset and into the night hours.

Have your rain gear nearby into the new work week! Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Monday from the daytime heating as well as a cold front that will drop in late Monday. A few gusty storms cannot be ruled out with the front. With a good amount of moisture around, heavy rainfall could also lead to localized flash flooding. Rain chances will remain fairly elevated into Monday night and Tuesday as the frontal boundary sinks in across the region. Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Tuesday in the lower and mid 80′s.

By Wednesday and through late week, highs will be more seasonal in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. Showers and storms are still possible through the end of the work week, but they will be more summer-like and hit and miss. Another front could move in by next weekend leading to more showers and storms across our area.

