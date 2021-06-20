Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Driver hits 2 at start of Pride parade in South Florida

Police and firefighters respond after a truck drove into a crowd of people during The Stonewall...
Police and firefighters respond after a truck drove into a crowd of people during The Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival in Wilton Manors, Fla., on Saturday, June 19, 2021. WPLG-TV reports that the driver of the truck was taken into custody.(Chris Day/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — A driver slammed into spectators Saturday at the start of a Pride parade in South Florida, injuring at least two people.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis confirmed the crash occurred Saturday evening at the Stonewall Pride Parade in the nearby city of Wilton Manors, WSVN-TV reported.

WPLG-TV reports that the driver of the truck was taken into custody. Authorities did not immediately give details about the victims’ injuries or say whether they believe the crash was intentional.

Photos and video from the scene showed Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz in tears while in a convertible at the parade. A spokesperson for Wasserman Schultz did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

“We were at the start of the parade, right in front of Fort Lauderdale High School,” spectator Christina Currie told the South Florida SunSentinel. “All of a sudden there was a loud revving of a truck and a crash through a fence. ... It was definitely an intentional act right across the lanes of traffic.”

Wilton Manors police tweeted Saturday night that the parade was canceled due to a “tragic event.” The department said the public is not in danger.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twan Hicks (left) and Tarinette Hicks (right)
Mother and aunt of 14-year-old Twaneshia Hicks charged with first degree murder, deputies say
Brock Banks Jr. (L) and Akarion Johnson (R)
2 teens arrested in murder of man buying ATV, bringing total to 5
The making of a Mississippi school shooter (Source: WLBT/AP)
The making of a Mississippi school shooter
Rankin County woman ‘tied up and left in closet’ during home robbery, deputies say
Surveillance photo of the suspect.
Murder suspect on run after escaping on motorcycle, police say

Latest News

Police say an angry Florida man pulled a gun on a drive-thru worker because they forget the...
Police: Florida man pulled gun at Starbucks over cream cheese
MDOT: Vehicle crash on I-220 past Medgar Evers Blvd Exit
This Saturday, June 19, 221, photo released by the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District shows...
Driver rams cyclists in Arizona race, critically injuring 6
Claudette: Heavy rain, flood threat for Gulf Coast