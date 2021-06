HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - All northbound lanes are cleared following a vehicle crash on I-220, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

MDOT says the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday past Medgar Evers Blvd Exit 5A in Hinds County.

Stay up-to-date on traffic by visiting WLBT’s website!

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.