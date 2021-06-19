First Alert Forecast: local impacts from TS Claudette possible throughout the day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Shields of rain continue to push across the area this morning as Tropical Storm Claudette moves inland to the north and east over LA. Periods of tropical downpours and breezy conditions at times are expected today. The heaviest of the rain will fall closer to the center of circulation, areas south and east of Jackson. The coverage of rain could potentially taper off later today into the evening hours. Expect highs this afternoon in the lower to mid 80′s.

Tropical Storm #Claudette has now formed as it tracks inland in Louisiana!



Local impacts will continue to be felt here in central MS. Periods of tropical downpours are expected along with breezy conditions at times. #mswx pic.twitter.com/bDhU7uP2RB — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) June 19, 2021

The tropical system is expected to continue moving northeastward and will eventually pull away from the area by tomorrow. With moisture lingering around scattered downpours are still possibly into Father’s Day. With lower rain chances tomorrow, temperatures will be closer to average with highs in the lower 90′s under partly sunny skies.

We will kick off the new work week on a warm note in the lower 90′s, but then a cold front will push in as we head into Tuesday. Rain and storms will be possible in association with this frontal boundary, so make sure you have your rain gear nearby into next week! Highs will be a bit cooler in the 80′s on Tuesday before we warm back up by late week with rain chances decreasing.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.