Brookhaven man and woman shot while talking on a porch Thursday, police say

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A man and woman were injured in a shooting that occurred near North 7th Street Thursday, according to Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins.

Chief Collins says Phoenix Collins, 25, and Everett Cameron, 27, were talking on a porch around 11:20 p.m. when someone fired multiple shots, striking both in the lower leg.

According to officials, Collins and Cameron were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven.

Police say no arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

