Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Brookhaven man and woman shot while talking on a porch Thursday, police say

By WLBT.com Staff
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A man and woman were injured in a shooting that occurred near North 7th Street Thursday, according to Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins.

Chief Collins says Phoenix Collins, 25, and Everett Cameron, 27, were talking on a porch around 11:20 p.m. when someone fired multiple shots, striking both in the lower leg.

According to officials, Collins and Cameron were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven.

Police say no arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The making of a Mississippi school shooter (Source: WLBT/AP)
The making of a Mississippi school shooter
Surveillance photo of the suspect.
Murder suspect on run after escaping on motorcycle, police say
Shooting
JPD: Man shot twice while driving on I-20W
The scene of the shooting on Newport Street
Man shot, killed on Newport St. in Jackson
AirCare called following Rankin County crash
AirCare called following Rankin County crash

Latest News

Immunosuppressed patients may not build up antibody response to COVID-19 vaccine like other...
Study finds vaccines immunosuppressed patients don’t have same antibody response to COVID-19 vaccine
Periods of Rain, Storms Continue At Times Through This Weekend
First Alert Forecast: tropical downpours to continue through Saturday
WLBT at 10p
Two people arrested, charged for drive-by shooting in Brookhaven, police say