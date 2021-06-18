Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Stray dog transformed after trimming 6 pounds of matted fur

By CNN Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CNN) - A stray dog found received a much needed transformation after he was found with so much matted hair that he was unable to walk.

A man spotted the dog on his way to work one morning, but could not tell what kind of animal it was.

He contacted the KC Pet Project in Kansas City, Missouri, which determined there was a 11-year-old Shih Tzu underneath the mess of hair.

“He was 20 pounds and he could barely walk,” Chief Communications Officer for the KC Pet Project Tori Fugate said.

It took two hours, but two veterinary staffers gave him the mother of all shaves while he was sedated.

“It was about six and a half pounds of hair,” Fugate said.

They named the dog Simon and posted before and after photos and videos.

Despite the yuck factor, Simon became an instant internet star.

“I’m not gonna lie. All of those matts were quite stinky,” Fugate said.

Simon was found near a wooded area, but the shelter does not know if he got away from his owner or if he was abandoned and living on his own.

Fugate said the dog is learning how to walk again after being “weighed down” for so long.

The shelter is getting plenty of offers to adopt Simon

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
JPD: Man shot twice while driving on I-20W
The making of a Mississippi school shooter (Source: WLBT/AP)
The making of a Mississippi school shooter
JPD: Man shot to death on Ford Avenue, suspected shooter on the run
JPD: Man shot to death on Ford Avenue, suspected shooter on the run
The scene of the shooting on Newport Street
Man shot, killed on Newport St. in Jackson
AirCare called following Rankin County crash
AirCare called following Rankin County crash

Latest News

Marcus Eriz, 24, told police on June 6 that he grabbed the loaded gun, rolled down the window...
Officials: Man in Calif. boy’s road rage killing admitted firing gun
Rodney Cates, an emergency services director, urges people to be proactive when it comes to...
Be aware on the water, official says, after deaths at N.C. dam
WLBT at 6a
FILE - This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections...
Biden’s silence on executions adds to death penalty disarray
Authorities are on the scene after three tubers died and two remain missing in northern North...
3 dead, 2 missing after tubers go over North Carolina dam