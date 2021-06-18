Baby Faces
Soul food on display at Natchez festival

(AP Photo/Dado Galdieri)
(AP Photo/Dado Galdieri)
By Jacob Gallant
Updated: 44 minutes ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Fans of soul food will want to be in Natchez this weekend to get their grub on.

The second annual Soul Food Fusion Festival is being held with three days to chow down.

Things kick off Friday night with BBQ Blues and Brews at Film Natchez at 101 High Street.

For $30, there will be barbeque, local beers and blues from YZ Ealey.

Saturday, it’s the Soul Food Fusion Festival with food and music in the heart of Downtown Natchez.

On Sunday, there’s Lazy Magnolia Brunch at NAPAC Museum, featuring bottomless mimosas for $25.

Click here to get tickets.

