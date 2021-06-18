Solomon Jamison, 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Solomon Jamison, a 28-year-old Black man, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, after being shot by a police officer during an apparent armed robbery, according to the city’s police department.

JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said they received a call about an armed robbery in progress at the Shell Sprint Mart on East Northside Drive around 4 p.m.

Once police arrived, investigators say Jamison began firing shots inside of the business and then began shooting at officers who were outside the convenience store.

Brown said officers returned fire, striking Jamison.

Paramedics transported Jamison to the University of Mississippi Medical Center where he died.

JPD has not released any information on the identity of the officers involved in the shooting at this point.

Jamison made a passionate plea on social media just hours before the shooting, telling his children that he loved them and he had been screaming for help.

