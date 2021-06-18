Robert Earl McGowan Jr., 46

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Robert Earl McGowan Jr., a 46-year-old man, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, after being shot outside a fast food restaurant that morning, according to JPD.

JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said the incident happened outside of Krystal near the intersection of Ellis Avenue and Robinson Road.

Investigators say McGowan was shot while walking across the restaurant’s parking lot by a woman driving a sedan.

Police arrested 28-year-old Dominique Champion on Medgar Evers Boulevard later that day, charging her with capital murder and drive-by shooting.

Officers believe drugs could have been a contributing factor to the shooting.

