Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Robert Earl McGowan Jr., 46

Fargo Police has confirmed that one person has been taken to the hospital with a stab wound and...
Fargo Police has confirmed that one person has been taken to the hospital with a stab wound and the other is being treated for what they are calling ‘other injuries.’ Neither of these injuries are life-threatening currently.(KVLY)
By C.J. LeMaster
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Robert Earl McGowan Jr., a 46-year-old man, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, after being shot outside a fast food restaurant that morning, according to JPD.

JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said the incident happened outside of Krystal near the intersection of Ellis Avenue and Robinson Road.

Investigators say McGowan was shot while walking across the restaurant’s parking lot by a woman driving a sedan.

Police arrested 28-year-old Dominique Champion on Medgar Evers Boulevard later that day, charging her with capital murder and drive-by shooting.

Officers believe drugs could have been a contributing factor to the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The making of a Mississippi school shooter (Source: WLBT/AP)
The making of a Mississippi school shooter
Surveillance photo of the suspect.
Murder suspect on run after escaping on motorcycle, police say
Shooting
JPD: Man shot twice while driving on I-20W
The scene of the shooting on Newport Street
Man shot, killed on Newport St. in Jackson
AirCare called following Rankin County crash
AirCare called following Rankin County crash

Latest News

Rankin County woman ‘tied up and left in closet’ during home robbery, deputies say
Sandquaneittra Floyd
Pike Co. woman turns herself in for aggravated assault against officer
Surveillance photo of the suspect.
Murder suspect on run after escaping on motorcycle, police say
Mississippi’s crime lab still struggles with autopsy backlog despite new positions and...
Mississippi’s crime lab still struggles with autopsy backlog despite new positions and legislators’ promises
The making of a Mississippi school shooter (Source: WLBT/AP)
The making of a Mississippi school shooter