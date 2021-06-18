Rankin County woman ‘tied up and left in closet’ during home robbery, deputies say

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County deputies are searching for two masked men who robbed a woman’s home Thursday.

Deputies say the men duct-taped the woman and left her in a closet as they robbed her home around 10 p.m.

According to Rankin County spokesman and legal counsel Paul Holley, the incident occurred around Highway 481 near the Leesburg intersection.

Holley says deputies could not locate the two intruders when they arrived at the home; however, they are still searching for the men and investigating the crime.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-825-1480.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.