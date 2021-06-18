Baby Faces
New MCM exhibit promises to encourage children to build, invent and create

By Anthony Warren
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Want to encourage that young builder?

Have a tinkerer at home that needs something else to tinker with?

Want to let your kids play with a gigantic Lite Bright?

A new exhibit at the Mississippi Children’s Museum could be up your child’s alley.

Friday, the museum opened its new WonderBox exhibit. The 1,500-square-foot attraction combines elements of science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM), and offers visitors the opportunity to design, create and test their creations with the supplies and materials on hand.

MCM officials hope the exhibit will encourage people to give subjects like math, science and technology a second lool. “When you say STEAM, people’s reactions often are ‘I don’t know how to that,’” said Kate Perry, MCM assistant director of exhibits. “With WonderBox, we wanted to create a space that would make STEAM concepts approachable so that anyone can come in and have makers’ experiences, regardless of their existing knowledge or skill set.”

Features of WonderBox area include a 3-D printer and pens, robotics and circuitry, as well as a new Illumination Station, which features a gigantic Lite Brite. Visitors also can build a custom flying machine called “The Craft” and launch it across the exhibit’s ceiling.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $10 and can be purchased online or at the door.

The exhibit is being funded by Entergy Mississippi, an Institute of Museum and Library Services’ Museums for America grant and a Hearst Foundations grant.

