New England Patriots’ plane spotted at Gulfport airport

By WLOX Staff
Updated: 8 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - No, it’s not an illusion or a hoax. South Mississippians may have noticed an NFL team’s airplane arriving at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.

D’Iberville resident Lisa Webb Tackett snapped the above photo Friday morning of the New England Patriots’ airplane rolling past the Delta Terminal.

Team officials say the plain is available as a charter plane during the offseason. Many flights...
Team officials say the plain is available as a charter plane during the offseason. Many flights are booked by the DOD.(WLOX)

The Patriots’ Vice President of Media Relations told WLBT that the Patriots’ plane is available for charter operations during the offseason.

Many of the fights have been used by the Department of Defense for domestic flights. The plane was previously spotted at an airport in Jackson in May.

