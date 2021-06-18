Baby Faces
Murder suspect on run after escaping on motorcycle, police say

Surveillance photo of the suspect.
Surveillance photo of the suspect.(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is dead after a dispute turned deadly on Ford Avenue, near West Capitol Street around 10 a.m. Thursday, Jackson police say.

Investigators say the incident happened outside the victim’s home after an argument.

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old John Lee Martin.

The suspected shooter left the scene on a white motorcycle, JPD says.

Friday morning, they releases surveillance photos of the man driving the white Suzuki.

If you know where this man may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-355-TIPS.

