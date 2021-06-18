Murder suspect on run after escaping on motorcycle, police say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is dead after a dispute turned deadly on Ford Avenue, near West Capitol Street around 10 a.m. Thursday, Jackson police say.

Investigators say the incident happened outside the victim’s home after an argument.

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old John Lee Martin.

The suspected shooter left the scene on a white motorcycle, JPD says.

Friday morning, they releases surveillance photos of the man driving the white Suzuki.

#UPDATE: Images of suspect believed to be responsible for the shooting death of victim, John Lee Martin-39 on Ford Ave. Suspect is traveling on a Suzuki motorcycle and is believed to have dread locked hair. Anyone with info, call #CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). #JPDWanted https://t.co/P5AWqxHNxg pic.twitter.com/Ty4ZP9RKzi — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) June 18, 2021

If you know where this man may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-355-TIPS.

