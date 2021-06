JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple first responders doused flames from a vehicle fire on I-220 overnight.

It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday near the Highway 49 and Medgar Evers Boulevard interchange.

Multiple first-responders were on the scene, even after the fire was put out.

We are waiting to find out if there were any injuries.

