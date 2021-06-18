Martavis Brown, 18

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Martavis Brown, an 18-year-old man, died Friday, June 18, 2021, after a shooting that morning, according to Jackson police.

JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Fielding Avenue in south Jackson.

Investigators found Martavis Brown suffering from multiple wounds.

Police believe robbery was the motive behind the shooting, but have not made any arrests in the case.

