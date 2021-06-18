Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Man tells syrupy tale of fantasy football ‘punishment’ at Miss. Waffle House

Ever wonder how much time you could spend inside a Waffle House? (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Ever wonder how much time you could spend inside a Waffle House? (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)(Mike Stewart | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - “This was horrible and I recommend no one ever do this.”

An overnight saga at Waffle House in Brandon, Mississippi, is turning heads on Twitter.

Lee Sanderlin sat down in a Waffle House booth Thursday afternoon and settled in for the long haul.

That’s because, as the loser of his fantasy football league, he wasn’t allowed to leave the building until 24 hours had passed--with one caveat, that each waffle he ate shaved an hour off that time.

The saga is best told by checking out his Twitter thread:

In total, Lee downed nine waffles, meaning he stayed 15 hours in the Waffle House.

He was able to escape toward freedom Friday morning.

“The sun is rising, it’s a new day and I’m never eating waffles again.”

In case you’re wondering, nine waffles is a total of 3,690 calories, 162 grams of fat, 495 carbs, 135 grams of sugar and 7,830 milligrams of sodium, per Waffle House’s nutritional information. And that’s not counting the butter and syrup on top!

So, what did he receive from this saga at Waffle House? Plenty of calories, some perspective and a shoutout from one of his favorite podcasters.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The making of a Mississippi school shooter (Source: WLBT/AP)
The making of a Mississippi school shooter
Shooting
JPD: Man shot twice while driving on I-20W
The scene of the shooting on Newport Street
Man shot, killed on Newport St. in Jackson
Surveillance photo of the suspect.
Murder suspect on run after escaping on motorcycle, police say
AirCare called following Rankin County crash
AirCare called following Rankin County crash

Latest News

VPD Chief Milton Moore
’It’s true’: Vicksburg police chief confirms he will not be reappointed
Sandquaneittra Floyd
Pike Co. woman turns herself in for aggravated assault against officer
‘Blackest Bus in America’ kicks off in Jackson on Juneteenth promoting voting rights
‘Blackest Bus in America’ kicks off in Jackson on Juneteenth promoting voting rights
(AP Photo/Dado Galdieri)
Soul food on display at Natchez festival
Periods of Rain, Storms Continue At Times Through This Weekend
First Alert Forecast: tropical downpours to invade late Friday, Saturday