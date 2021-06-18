John Lee Martin, 39

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - John Lee Martin, a 39-year-old man, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, after a shooting that morning, according to police.

JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said the incident happened outside Martin’s home on Ford Avenue near West Capitol Street at around 10 a.m.

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from an argument between Martin and another man outside Martin’s home.

The gunman left the scene on a white Suzuki motorcycle, according to surveillance photos released by JPD.

No arrests have been made.

