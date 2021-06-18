Baby Faces
’It’s true’: Vicksburg police chief confirms he will not be reappointed

VPD Chief Milton Moore
VPD Chief Milton Moore(Vicksburg Daily News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police Chief Milton Moore will not be returning as the city’s top cop, according to Vicksburg Daily News.

“It’s true. I will not be reappointed as chief,” Moore told the newspaper. When asked if he would consider staying with the department he said, “I don’t know. Maybe, but I’m not sure in what capacity.”

Moore was appointed chief in 2017 by Mayor Flaggs.

