Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Girl killed, boy hurt in Dallas stabbing

A Dallas home became a crime scene after two children were stabbed Thursday.
A Dallas home became a crime scene after two children were stabbed Thursday.(Source: KTVT/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A girl is dead and a boy is injured after a stabbing in Dallas on Thursday.

A woman stabbed a girl and a boy at a home, the Dallas Police Dept. said.

A witness at the home had to get a neighbor’s help to restrain the woman.

The neighbor then took the wounded girl to a nearby fire station. Dallas Fire Rescue took the girl to a hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The initial police report said the girl was 7 years old. Local media said the girl was 6 years old.

The boy who was stabbed was also taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The woman accused in the double stabbing is in police custody. It’s not known yet what the woman’s connection is to the children.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The making of a Mississippi school shooter (Source: WLBT/AP)
The making of a Mississippi school shooter
Shooting
JPD: Man shot twice while driving on I-20W
The scene of the shooting on Newport Street
Man shot, killed on Newport St. in Jackson
Surveillance photo of the suspect.
Murder suspect on run after escaping on motorcycle, police say
AirCare called following Rankin County crash
AirCare called following Rankin County crash

Latest News

VPD Chief Milton Moore
’It’s true’: Vicksburg police chief confirms he will not be reappointed
An image showing a sign outside Fort Hood, an U.S. Army post located in Killeen, Texas. A...
Study: Texas bases lead Army posts in risk of sexual assault
Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., right, speaks during a news conference after having toured the...
Tropical system to bring heavy rain, flooding to Gulf Coast
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
US Catholic bishops approve Communion document that could lead to Biden rebuke
Sandquaneittra Floyd
Pike Co. woman turns herself in for aggravated assault against officer