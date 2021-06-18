George McKinley, Unknown Age

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - George McKinley, a man whose age has not been released, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, after being shot inside a car, according to the Hinds County coroner.

Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said it happened at Valley and West Capitol streets.

Stewart said McKinley was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a silver Infiniti.

Jackson police have not released any information in the case.

