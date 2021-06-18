Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: tropical downpours to invade late Friday, Saturday

Periods of Rain, Storms Continue At Times Through This Weekend
Periods of Rain, Storms Continue At Times Through This Weekend(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIDAY: Potential Tropical Cyclone 3 will help to kick in more clouds as the day wears on across central and southwest Mississippi. By the afternoon hours, a few showers and storms may rotate in, mainly south of I-20. Highs will still top out in the lower 90s; 80s south. Clouds overspread the area Friday with rain chances increasing into early Saturday as the low moves closer to the northern Gulf Coast.

WEEKEND PLANNER: As the storm moves ashore late Friday into early Saturday – expect rain coverage to click up through Saturday morning. Heaviest rain and storm impacts look to stay S/E of Metro Jackson; though periodic tropical downpours will continue rotate over the area. AN isolated rotating shower or two could produce a spin-up tornado. Expect highs in the lower 80s Saturday. While the low will gradually lift out of the area Sunday, lingering moisture will help spark scattered downpours at times with highs rebounding into the upper 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: While our storm system will have left the region, the lingering tropical moisture will keep the weather unsettled through early week. Expect a front to approach the area to help kick off scattered to numerous storms through mid-week. We’ll top out near 90 Monday before falling back to the middle 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Gradually, in the wake of the front, expect rain coverage to tamp down by week’s end with highs nearing 90 once again.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
JPD: Man shot twice while driving on I-20W
The making of a Mississippi school shooter (Source: WLBT/AP)
The making of a Mississippi school shooter
JPD: Man shot to death on Ford Avenue, suspected shooter on the run
JPD: Man shot to death on Ford Avenue, suspected shooter on the run
The scene of the shooting on Newport Street
Man shot, killed on Newport St. in Jackson
AirCare called following Rankin County crash
AirCare called following Rankin County crash

Latest News

Quiet Weather Holds On Thursday Before Waves of Rain, Storms Return This Weekend
First Alert Forecast: Dry today, but tropical impacts remain possible this weekend
Tropical impacts remain possible this weekend!
Rachel's Thursday Evening Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet Thursday; tropical downpours late Friday, into weekend
Less Humid, Seasonable Heat Ahead of Deep Tropical Moisture Returns This Weekend
First Alert Forecast: less humid, staying hot late week; watching Gulf low this weekend