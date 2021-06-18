First Alert Forecast: tropical downpours to invade late Friday, Saturday

FRIDAY: Potential Tropical Cyclone 3 will help to kick in more clouds as the day wears on across central and southwest Mississippi. By the afternoon hours, a few showers and storms may rotate in, mainly south of I-20. Highs will still top out in the lower 90s; 80s south. Clouds overspread the area Friday with rain chances increasing into early Saturday as the low moves closer to the northern Gulf Coast.

Sunshine to kick off your Friday - but clods will gradually increase with a few downpours rotating in on the front end of PTC #3 as it inches northward. Highs will top out in the upper 80s south; 90s north. #mswx @WLBT @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/unlLjb66c1 — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) June 18, 2021

WEEKEND PLANNER: As the storm moves ashore late Friday into early Saturday – expect rain coverage to click up through Saturday morning. Heaviest rain and storm impacts look to stay S/E of Metro Jackson; though periodic tropical downpours will continue rotate over the area. AN isolated rotating shower or two could produce a spin-up tornado. Expect highs in the lower 80s Saturday. While the low will gradually lift out of the area Sunday, lingering moisture will help spark scattered downpours at times with highs rebounding into the upper 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: While our storm system will have left the region, the lingering tropical moisture will keep the weather unsettled through early week. Expect a front to approach the area to help kick off scattered to numerous storms through mid-week. We’ll top out near 90 Monday before falling back to the middle 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Gradually, in the wake of the front, expect rain coverage to tamp down by week’s end with highs nearing 90 once again.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

