‘Double the chances of survival’: AHA encouraging Hands-only CPR technique to limit COVID-19 exposure

By Carmen Poe
Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The American Heart Association encourages people to use Hands-only CPR training versus CPR with breaths.

The Hands-only technique is just as effective but limits coronavirus exposure, and AMA says if you perform CPR immediately during an emergency, you can double the chances of survival.

Carmen Poe spoke with a CPR educator Lisa Valadie, who demonstrated the proper way to do the Hands-only CPR and clear someone’s airway using the Heimlich maneuver.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

