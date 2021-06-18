Baby Faces
Coast doctor sentenced to probation for illegally prescribing narcotics

By Lindsay Knowles
Updated: 2 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Long Beach doctor will spend the next three years on probation after pleading guilty to one charge of illegally distributing medication.

Dr. Robert Wiemer pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charged Friday in federal court. For years, he operated a pain management practice on Klondyke Road in Long Beach.

Wiemer was initially charged in three separate indictments beginning in January 2019 alleging up to 66 counts of illegally prescribing pain medication and sedatives, as well as additional charges of spending money received from the illegal activity.

A jury failed to reach a verdict in his November 2019 trial.

Court documents filed in 2019 said Wiemer used a location outside his professional practice to distribute oxycodone, hydrocodone, alprazolam, diazepam, clonazepam and carisoprodol dating back as far 2014. The documents also accused him of engaging in monetary transactions with property greater than $10,000 with amounts varying from $10,192 to $138,952.

His attorney Robert Crosby said all three indictments against Wiemer were dismissed. The doctor pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor this week that amounted to a technical violation of writing an advance date on one prescription while he was having heart surgery, said Crosby.

Wiemer was sentenced Friday to three months probation and a $9,500 fine. As part of his sentencing agreement, the court has also ruled that he can no longer apply for or hold DEA registration, which is required to prescribe Schedule 2 narcotic medications.

