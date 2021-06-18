Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Bronze George Floyd statue unveiled in New Jersey

By News 12 New Jersey Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (News 12 New Jersey) - A New Jersey city has a new sculpture of George Floyd outside city hall.

The 700-pound statue was unveiled in Newark on Wednesday, and it will remain there for at least a year.

Floyd was killed last year when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned his neck to the ground for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Floyd was unarmed.

Chauvin was found guilty of murder earlier this year.

The statue unveiling also coincides with the Juneteenth holiday, which commemorates when the last slaves were liberated in the U.S. on June 19, 1865.

Copyright 2021 News 12 New Jersey via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The making of a Mississippi school shooter (Source: WLBT/AP)
The making of a Mississippi school shooter
Shooting
JPD: Man shot twice while driving on I-20W
The scene of the shooting on Newport Street
Man shot, killed on Newport St. in Jackson
Surveillance photo of the suspect.
Murder suspect on run after escaping on motorcycle, police say
AirCare called following Rankin County crash
AirCare called following Rankin County crash

Latest News

VPD Chief Milton Moore
’It’s true’: Vicksburg police chief confirms he will not be reappointed
An image showing a sign outside Fort Hood, an U.S. Army post located in Killeen, Texas. A...
Study: Texas bases lead Army posts in risk of sexual assault
Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., right, speaks during a news conference after having toured the...
Tropical system to bring heavy rain, flooding to Gulf Coast
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
US Catholic bishops approve Communion document that could lead to Biden rebuke
Sandquaneittra Floyd
Pike Co. woman turns herself in for aggravated assault against officer