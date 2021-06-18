Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Brandon, Natchez police chiefs named to top positions with state association

Joe Daughtry and William Thompson recently took top positions with the Mississippi Police...
Joe Daughtry and William Thompson recently took top positions with the Mississippi Police Chiefs Association.(Police Chiefs Assoc.)
By Anthony Warren
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon Police Chief William Thompson and Natchez Police Chief Joeseph Daughtry have been named president and vice president of the Mississippi Association of Police Chiefs.

Thompson will replace Chief John Neal, who served in the position for the 2020-21 year. Thompson previously served as first vice-president, while Daughtry served as second vice-president.

The association is a non-profit that works to provides training and educational programs for officers across the state and works with lawmakers to back legislation that benefits law enforcement efforts, the group’s website states.

Daughtry became chief of Natchez in 2020 after serving in the same position in Pelahatchie. He came to the role with 25 years of experience and previously held posts in New Orleans Police Department, Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, and Jackson Police Department, according to the Associated Press.

Thompson took over as chief of police for Brandon in August 2013 and has 23 years of law enforcement experience. In addition to his time with Brandon, he served in the Marines, the Mississippi National Guard, and the U.S. Army Reserve. He completed two tours of duty in Afghanistan and participated in Operation Desert Storm.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The making of a Mississippi school shooter (Source: WLBT/AP)
The making of a Mississippi school shooter
Surveillance photo of the suspect.
Murder suspect on run after escaping on motorcycle, police say
Shooting
JPD: Man shot twice while driving on I-20W
The scene of the shooting on Newport Street
Man shot, killed on Newport St. in Jackson
AirCare called following Rankin County crash
AirCare called following Rankin County crash

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
New MCM exhibit promises to encourage children to build, invent and create
Periods of Rain, Storms Continue At Times Through This Weekend
First Alert Forecast: tropical downpours to continue through Saturday
Brock Banks Jr. (L) and Akarion Johnson (R)
2 teens arrested in murder of man buying ATV, bringing total to 5
Wendell Paris, Sr. and other students, faculty from Tuskegee Institute protesting for equality
‘Treat it as a working holiday’: Civil rights giant says Juneteenth is a day to grind against injustices in our communities