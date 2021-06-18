Brandon, Natchez police chiefs named to top positions with state association

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon Police Chief William Thompson and Natchez Police Chief Joeseph Daughtry have been named president and vice president of the Mississippi Association of Police Chiefs.

Thompson will replace Chief John Neal, who served in the position for the 2020-21 year. Thompson previously served as first vice-president, while Daughtry served as second vice-president.

The association is a non-profit that works to provides training and educational programs for officers across the state and works with lawmakers to back legislation that benefits law enforcement efforts, the group’s website states.

Daughtry became chief of Natchez in 2020 after serving in the same position in Pelahatchie. He came to the role with 25 years of experience and previously held posts in New Orleans Police Department, Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, and Jackson Police Department, according to the Associated Press.

Thompson took over as chief of police for Brandon in August 2013 and has 23 years of law enforcement experience. In addition to his time with Brandon, he served in the Marines, the Mississippi National Guard, and the U.S. Army Reserve. He completed two tours of duty in Afghanistan and participated in Operation Desert Storm.

