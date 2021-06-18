Baby Faces
Advocates say visibility is the main goal for Pride Month

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Why ensure Pride Month is celebrated? 2021 Capital City Pride Chair Jason McCarty says it’s simple.

“The main thing for pride month is just visibility,” explained Jason McCarty. “I talk to a lot of people all the time and I just try to let people know that we are just like everyone else. We get up. We take a shower, we go to work, we pay taxes, we go to church on Sundays and we’re just really big community members.”

But the simplicity of that has a deeper impact.

“The suicide rate in Mississippi for the LGBT youth is one out of three under the age of 21,” noted McCarty. “The Trevor Project did a survey on that and that’s frightening.”

Human Rights Campaign Mississippi State Director Rob Hill says that’s why Pride events like Thursday’s Strike Out Hate night at the M-Braves game are significant.

“Maybe there’s a kid at the ball park today, let’s see some folks who are grown up and realize that it does get better,” said Hill. “That life can be good for LGBTQ people. It may give them the courage to go on living.”

HRC has been in the state for about seven years now. Hill says they’ve seen some progress in that time.

“We’ve had four municipalities pass nondiscrimination ordinances around the state and we anticipate more over the summer,” added Hill.

But he says there continues to be roadblocks like the bill signed into law this session that bans transgender athletes from women’s sports in Mississippi. And they continue to push for a comprehensive hate crimes law at the state level.

It hasn’t passed but Hill says they’ve garnered more support each time from both sides of the aisle.

“We may not agree on everything as it relates to LGBTQ and the rights that should be afforded them, but most people agree that you shouldn’t be hurt, shouldn’t be killed because of who you are and who you love,” Hill described.

As for the pride events, McCarty has seen the community more willing to participate, whether it’s a bowling night, drag brunch or night at the ballpark.

“Our increase in participation has doubled... tripled I almost think,” added McCarty.

Capital City Pride plans to host a block party on June 26.

Mississippi Capital City Pride invites you to Homecoming Dance Block Party ⚡️🪐💫 Come party with us Saturday, June 26,...

Posted by MS Capital City Pride on Friday, June 11, 2021

