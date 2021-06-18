Baby Faces
13-year-old girl last seen Tuesday in Troy

Troy police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.
Troy police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 10 hours ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to CrimeStoppers, Daniella Camellia Lee left home on Tuesday and has not returned. She was last seen wearing Air Force One shoes and ripped jeans or shorts.

Lee is described as being 5′0″ and weighing approximately 120 pounds.

Police say it is not clear where she may have gone.

If you have any information on Lee’s whereabouts, please call the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

