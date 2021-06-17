What does it take to be a cosmetologist? Some find out at Canton’s ‘Cosmetology Camp’

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Have you ever wondered what it takes to be a cosmetologist?

Some young girls are getting a taste of what it takes through a free hands-on program this summer in Canton.

Every Wednesday, cosmetologists Iveanna Gross and Jimmica Johnson dedicate the day to helping more than 40 young girls learn about haircare, styling and braiding.

“They are learning what we call box braiding. That is hair with extensions, knotless braids, which is very popular right now, and we want to teach them sew-ins and all the things that fall under them having a braiding license,” said Johnson and Gross.

It’s all part of this Big Sister Summer Community program. The goal is to help these young girls unleash their creative side and introduce the world of cosmetology as a possible profession in the future.

“People make millions of dollars. As long as it is something you enjoy doing and you have a passion for it, it’s going to work,” said Johnson.

The group is also learning the importance of time management, working together and much more.

“Appearance, character, professionalism and even time-management,” said Johnson and Gross.

The program has sparked lots of excitement among the group.

“It’s different. You don’t have to be cooped up in your bed on your phone. You can learn something for yourself and something better for your life,” said participant Alashjia Fraizer.

Friends Amber Butler and Kacee Johnson say they now want to be entrepreneurs. “We already decided that we want to start a business together and we want to make it.”

Organizers say they are just happy to mentor these girls and lend a helping hand.

