What does it take to be a cosmetologist? Some find out at Canton’s ‘Cosmetology Camp’

By Patrice Clark
Updated: 7 hours ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Have you ever wondered what it takes to be a cosmetologist?

Some young girls are getting a taste of what it takes through a free hands-on program this summer in Canton.

Every Wednesday, cosmetologists Iveanna Gross and Jimmica Johnson dedicate the day to helping more than 40 young girls learn about haircare, styling and braiding.

“They are learning what we call box braiding. That is hair with extensions, knotless braids, which is very popular right now, and we want to teach them sew-ins and all the things that fall under them having a braiding license,” said Johnson and Gross.

It’s all part of this Big Sister Summer Community program. The goal is to help these young girls unleash their creative side and introduce the world of cosmetology as a possible profession in the future.

“People make millions of dollars. As long as it is something you enjoy doing and you have a passion for it, it’s going to work,” said Johnson.

The group is also learning the importance of time management, working together and much more.

“Appearance, character, professionalism and even time-management,” said Johnson and Gross.

The program has sparked lots of excitement among the group.

“It’s different. You don’t have to be cooped up in your bed on your phone. You can learn something for yourself and something better for your life,” said participant Alashjia Fraizer.

Friends Amber Butler and Kacee Johnson say they now want to be entrepreneurs. “We already decided that we want to start a business together and we want to make it.”

Organizers say they are just happy to mentor these girls and lend a helping hand.

The Facebook posts Jamison made just hours before his death.
‘I’ve been screaming for help’: Man posted farewell plea on social media hours before being killed by police
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Man charged with manslaughter after allegedly running over Morton boy
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting on E. Northside Dr. in Jackson
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $20 million to Mississippi community college
These headstones are among those relocated to the UMMC Cemetery in 1992. The photos were...
U. of Miss. Medical Center gets funding to begin exhumation of thousands of bodies under hospital soil

no trash pickup
‘Something needs to be done’: Trash continues to pile up at Jackson apartment complex
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (6-16-21)
AirCare called following Rankin County crash
85-year-old Meridian man forced to sleep in hotels after home hit by school bus
