Vicksburg woman comes home to find intruder, shoots him

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg woman shot a would-be burglar at her home Thursday, Vicksburg Daily News reports.

Police say the homeowner arrived at her home just after 11 a.m. to find a burglary in process.

The woman told police she then fired a warning shot before yelling for the neighbors to call 911.

She then went back into the home and fired another shot as the burglar ran off.

Police say the suspected burglar then showed up at River City Rescue Mission with a gunshot wound on his right arm.

His wound was not life-threatening. Police charged him with burglary.

The suspect’s ID has not yet been revealed.

Police say the homeowner will likely not face charges.

