Tropical storm warning issued for Mississippi Gulf Coast

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippians should prepare for possible tropical weather this weekend as a storm continues to brew in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the National Hurricane Center, a tropical storm warning has been issued for the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The warning also extends from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, and to the Alabama-Florida border.

Tropical Wave Invest 92L has a high chance to become a depression or storm in the Gulf by Thursday night or Friday.

Tropical Storm Warning for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson counties through this weekend for the possibility of tropical...

Posted by Meteorologist Eric Jeansonne on Thursday, June 17, 2021

The center of this tropical low pressure system may make landfall on Saturday morning in Louisiana, based on Thursday morning’s computer model scenarios.

Due to the unorganized nature of this system, it is difficult to say which counties will see the highest totals as it will depend on the overall track of the center, and where heavy rain bands set up.

Sandbags are available for residents in some areas where the potential of flooding is a concern.

For the latest developments on the tropical weather expected this week, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

