‘Something needs to be done’: Trash continues to pile up at Jackson apartment complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents at one Jackson apartment complex say they’re struggling with a big, stinky mess. Garbage has been piling up on the property.

Residents at the Midsouth Apartments say the garbage started piling up about three weeks ago. The dumpster is situated right as you enter the complex - so there’s no avoiding it.

There a big dumpster filled to the brim and piles of trash on the sidewalk leading to it. Some residents say they can smell the garbage all the way into their apartments and it’s nauseating.

We asked apartment managers Wednesday why there was so much garbage. All they would tell us is that the garbage is being serviced.

Residents say they’ve asked property managers about the mess too, but couldn’t get an answer.

One upset resident told us, “I need them to clean up clean up that mess. I don’t know if they’re not paying their trash people. I don’t know what the deal is but something needs to be done.”

Jackson city officials say they were alerted about the garbage pile up and have spoken to apartment managers about cleaning it.

The city can ask apartments to clean up garbage and take legal action if there is no response. That process can be lengthy, because it will have to go through environmental court.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.