Regular check-ups, talking with doctor key for men to stay healthy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s National Men’s Health Month. Now is the time to make those doctor’s appointments that you have possibly been avoiding.

Dr. David Green says men 50 and older need to get a colon cancer screening.

He says screenings are a major topic of discussion for men.

And if you just hit 40, you need to talk to your doctor about prostate cancer screenings.

But remember, communication with your doctor is key, so if you have a family history of a disease, your testing might start sooner than most.

That’s why regular check-ups are helpful to stay on top of your health.

Green, with Gluckstadt Primary Care Clinic, says men can, sometimes, be stubborn but they also might associate doctor’s visits with fear.

“A lot of folks actually get a lot of anxiety when they come to the office, and so that’s why I think it’s important to find that doctor, find that practitioner, whoever you’re seeing for primary care to develop that good relationship with - somebody that you want to go see once a year and that kind of gets to know you, (and) you get to know them - and it makes it easier to convince, hey you need to see the doctor.”

