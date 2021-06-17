Prank bomb threat causes chaos, confusion at Canton Walmart

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several moments of chaos and confusion shut down Walmart in Canton for several hours Thursday.

It began around noon when police arrived at the store.

Shoppers say they were told to evacuate.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown says someone called Byram Police Department and threatened to blow up the Walmart. They also claimed there was an active shooter at the store.

After arriving at the store, officers determined there was no credible threat to any shoppers or employees.

Brown says the threat was made through a prank call app. There’s no word on a suspect at this time.

Brown also says one person was taken to the hospital, but that was just because she was feeling ill.

The store was closed for several hours but is back open.

