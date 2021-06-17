Police: Man sleeping on railroad tracks hit by train in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A man is seriously injured after being hit by a train Wednesday night in Pascagoula.

Police say the 63-year-old was hit at 9:15 p.m. on the railroad tracks near Hospital Road. One of the man’s arms and both of his legs were severed, said police, saying officers immediately applied tourniquets in an effort to save his life. He was taken to Singing River Hospital and then air lifted to USA Medical Center in Mobile.

Police say they are still investigating but the initial investigation shows that the man was asleep on the tracks at the time of the accident. The man’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact Pascagoula Police at 228-762-2211.

