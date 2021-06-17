Pike Co. woman sought for aggravated assault on officer, shooting vehicle

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a woman they say is wanted for aggravated assault against one of their deputies.

On Tuesday, investigators say Sandquaneittra Floyd took off from the scene during a traffic stop, hit a deputy, and shot a vehicle.

Floyd’s charges include aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and shooting at a motor vehicle, deputies say.

Pike County officials say the woman is driving a silver 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with the personalized tag LLS4.

If you know where she could be, call Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033 or central dispatch at 601-783-2323.

