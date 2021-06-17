Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Pike Co. woman sought for aggravated assault on officer, shooting vehicle

Sandquaneittra Floyd
Sandquaneittra Floyd(Pike County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a woman they say is wanted for aggravated assault against one of their deputies.

On Tuesday, investigators say Sandquaneittra Floyd took off from the scene during a traffic stop, hit a deputy, and shot a vehicle.

Floyd’s charges include aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and shooting at a motor vehicle, deputies say.

Pike County officials say the woman is driving a silver 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with the personalized tag LLS4.

If you know where she could be, call Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033 or central dispatch at 601-783-2323.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Facebook posts Jamison made just hours before his death.
‘I’ve been screaming for help’: Man posted farewell plea on social media hours before being killed by police
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Man charged with manslaughter after allegedly running over Morton boy
AirCare called following Rankin County crash
AirCare called following Rankin County crash
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting on E. Northside Dr. in Jackson
Shooting
JPD: Man shot twice while driving on I-20W

Latest News

Lajessica Re’Sha Miller, 34 (L), Anna Nicole Haymer, 19 (R)
Vicksburg women arrested after shootout at Deluxe Inn Hotel
Police at the scene of the home on Hillcrest Street
Vicksburg woman comes home to find intruder, shoots him
Quiet Weather Holds On Thursday Before Waves of Rain, Storms Return This Weekend
First Alert Forecast: quiet, dry Thursday; tropical downpours by late Friday, into weekend
Grant to boost adult learning and literacy programs at Jackson State University