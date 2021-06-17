Olive Branch man arrested for selling fentanyl; given $150k bond

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is behind bars after being arrested in connection with selling fentanyl.

Tuesday, agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, along with other agencies, arrested James Thompson at his residence in Olive Branch.

The arrest came after an investigation was made into the sale of the drug.

Agents with the bureau, as well as the Southaven Narcotics Unit, say they purchased 32 grams of synthetic fentanyl from Thompson.

Thompson was transported to the Desoto County Detention Center and was given a $150,000 bond.

