Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Officer responding to shooting runs over wounded man in street

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in Ohio say a police officer responding to reports of shots fired accidentally struck a wounded man who was lying in a street.

Forty-two-year-old Eric Cole, of Springfield, was flown to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. It’s not yet known if his death was caused by the shooting, the accident or both.

The incident occurred Sunday night in Springfield.

Police Chief Lee Graf says there was some initial confusion about where the shooting occurred and officer Amanda Rosales — the first one on the scene — was trying to read addresses on the houses when she hit Cole. Rosales stopped immediately and began rendering aid to Cole.

Both the accident and the shooting are under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Facebook posts Jamison made just hours before his death.
‘I’ve been screaming for help’: Man posted farewell plea on social media hours before being killed by police
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Man charged with manslaughter after allegedly running over Morton boy
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting on E. Northside Dr. in Jackson
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $20 million to Mississippi community college
These headstones are among those relocated to the UMMC Cemetery in 1992. The photos were...
U. of Miss. Medical Center gets funding to begin exhumation of thousands of bodies under hospital soil

Latest News

After two months of hard work, 81-year-old Gene’s home of 40 years is no longer a hoard. Hazmat...
‘They saved my life’: 81-year-old’s hoarder house receives extreme makeover
The owner of the hazmat business that helped with the makeover says hoarding is really a sign...
Hazmat crew helps 81-year-old woman with hoarder house makeover
The book, released in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, offered a...
Bolton feels 'vindication' that criminal probe into book dropped
An investigation into a reported kidnapping in Philadelphia led authorities to a home in...
FBI agents shoot, kill suspect in 2-state kidnapping probe
The shootout happened after FBI agents swarmed a New Jersey apartment complex, cornering the...
Alleged kidnapper killed in shootout with FBI; victim rescued