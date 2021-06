PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is helping our neighbors along the coast by sending 90,000 sandbags to the area.

MEMA partnered with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to get the shipment to the coast.

MEMA deployed roughly 90K sandbags to the coast. Thank you to our partner, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, for our resupply as we get ready for tropical weather. We are prepared! pic.twitter.com/BcTJTkVQCJ — msema (@MSEMA) June 17, 2021

