Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Man shot, killed on Newport St. in Jackson

The scene of the shooting on Newport Street
The scene of the shooting on Newport Street(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating yet another homicide Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene on Newport Street around 1:30 p.m.

There, they found a man who had been shot and killed.

Police say the death came from an altercation with at least two other men.

An unknown dark SUV was seen left leaving the scene, but there’s no other word on a possible suspect.

It’s the second homicide investigation so far Thursday. Earlier in the day, a man was shot and killed on Ford Street.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Facebook posts Jamison made just hours before his death.
‘I’ve been screaming for help’: Man posted farewell plea on social media hours before being killed by police
Shooting
JPD: Man shot twice while driving on I-20W
AirCare called following Rankin County crash
AirCare called following Rankin County crash
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Man charged with manslaughter after allegedly running over Morton boy
JPD: Man shot to death on Ford Avenue, suspected shooter on the run
JPD: Man shot to death on Ford Avenue, suspected shooter on the run

Latest News

Consider This: City Manager Government
Consider This: City Manager Government
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Quiet Weather Holds On Thursday Before Waves of Rain, Storms Return This Weekend
First Alert Forecast: Dry today, but tropical impacts remain possible this weekend
Tropical impacts remain possible this weekend!
Rachel's Thursday Evening Forecast
Source: WAFF
Regular check-ups, talking with doctor key for men to stay healthy