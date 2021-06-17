Man shot, killed on Newport St. in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating yet another homicide Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene on Newport Street around 1:30 p.m.

There, they found a man who had been shot and killed.

Police say the death came from an altercation with at least two other men.

An unknown dark SUV was seen left leaving the scene, but there’s no other word on a possible suspect.

It’s the second homicide investigation so far Thursday. Earlier in the day, a man was shot and killed on Ford Street.

