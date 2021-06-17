Man charged with manslaughter after allegedly running over Morton boy

MORTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 13-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Morton Tuesday, according to Morton Police Chief Crapps.

Crapps says 35-year-old Geran Rae Rojas first struck a vehicle and veered off the roadway into the grass, hitting Virgil Arrington.

Rojas’ vehicle then came to a stop after striking a nearby church.

Officials say he has been arrested and charged with driving without a license, having no insurance, and leaving the scene of an accident.

An additional charge of manslaughter was added Wednesday. Judge Adams set Geran Rae Rojas’ bond at $161,000.

He is currently in the custody of the Morton Police Department while they finish up their investigation.

