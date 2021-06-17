Lumumba responds to claims he hasn’t acted on Holmes, Yazoo jail agreements

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is firing back, a day after council members called him out for failing to act on two agreements that would allow the city to lock up misdemeanor offenders out of the county.

“Kenny’s comments, like Kenny’s ideas, are half-baked,” the mayor said. “For him to say I did not take action is in direct contradiction to what happened... We would not be talking to Holmes and Yazoo in the first place but for my communications with the sheriffs and them working with their wardens to find (jail) space.”

In October, the council approved entering into agreements with Holmes and Yazoo counties to house misdemeanor offenders in their jails.

Eight months later, the Yazoo agreement has yet to be finalized by the Yazoo County Board of Supervisors, with the city and the county still in negotiations over contract details.

Meanwhile, the city has not yet housed detainees under the Holmes agreement, even though the board there signed off on it back in November.

Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes says the mayor hasn’t acted on the agreements because he isn’t serious about addressing crime.

“What they call it in the Black neighborhood is ‘trickeration,’” Stokes said in a phone interview. “You try to make it seem as though you tried to accomplish what the council put money in the budget for, but at the same time, you’re not trying to do it.”

Councilman Stokes address the dangers of certain city gas stations and convenience stores.

The mayor, though, said it was the council who did not give his office clear directions.

“The council set aside money to have the money available in the event we could establish agreements with surrounding counties to house additional detainees,” the mayor said. “It never was specific to any county or jurisdiction.”

As for why no offenders have been transported to Holmes County, he said some logistics still have to be hammered out.

“There are other legal elements that have to be considered, like how (being in Holmes County) comports with the circuit court,” he said. “They have to be transported to court for hearings. It has to be considered that we’re covering transportation costs to and from the jail.”

The Holmes-Humphries County Regional Correctional Facility is located on Highway 12 in Lexington. It is roughly 63 miles, or a little more than an hour away from Jackson.

Meanwhile, under federal order, the city can only house misdemeanor detainees for 48 hours, a fact that also complicates holding detainees out of the county.

“Whether we house them in Holmes County or Yazoo, within a 48-hour period of time, if they’re unable to make bail, we must release them on their own recognizance,” Lumumba said. “The city has this agreement. In 2016, the city signed a consent decree that said we were operating a ‘pay or stay program.’ It alleged that, so for things like shooting in the city, domestic violence, DUIs, and other things, we have to release (detainees) within 48 hours.”

WLBT has asked for a copy of the order, which he said the legal department would provide. We will provide more details on that document when we receive it.

Lumumba also addressed claims he wasn’t serious about crime. He points to the fact that, under his watch, Jackson has funded and constructed a Real-Time Command Center and has funded multiple recruit classes for the Jackson Police Department. The command center opened on Riverside Drive in November.

Also under the mayor’s tutelage, the city raised the base pay for police recruits and early-career officers, one of the first raises JPD has received in years.

Funds for additional jail space were set aside as part of the city’s 2021 fiscal year budget.

However, Lumumba said he was the one who reached out to various counties to see if a deal to use those monies could be worked out.

“I initially reached out to Rankin County. They said they were not in a position to house detainees. I reached out to Madison County, and they shared the same, and that is how we expanded to Yazoo and Holmes, and that agreement was drafted by our legal department.”

He said the administration and the city attorney’s office is facing similar challenges in executing an interlocal agreement with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.

The council passed an agreement in March to give the sheriff $500,000 to provide additional patrols in the capital city.

However, members left it up to the city attorney to determine details.

Council President Aaron Banks wanted the funds to go toward hiring additional deputies, while the sheriff said the funds would likely go toward paying overtime to deputies to patrol Jackson before or after their regular shifts.

“The council said they wanted (to hire) more sheriff’s deputies. In fact, it was mentioned that there would be 50 deputies. Are we paying them $10,000 apiece? You’re not going to get anybody for that,” Lumumba said. “I think the sheriff sees clearly that is not a reasonable objective.”

Council members, as well as some county supervisors, have questioned the mayor for not pushing the agreement through.

At a recent council meeting, District 2 Supervisor David Archie told the mayor to stop “filibustering” on the agreement during the council’s public comment period.

“I’m being criticized for something I haven’t signed, that the objectives, the legal parameters, have not been fully developed,” he said. “How can I slow-roll on something I don’t have?”

The mayor also addressed concerns that he had been directing the legal department to hold off on drafting the interlocal agreement’s terms.

“The legal department, which serves at my pleasure and the council’s pleasure, can’t say ‘if the mayor doesn’t like it, I’m not going to do it.’ They have to, by law, serve them too,” he said, referring to the council.

Lumumba and Chief of Staff Safiya Omari have both been critical of the idea, with the mayor saying the funds would be better served going to building law enforcement capacities within the city.

At the June 6 council meeting, he said officers he had spoken to were upset that the city was going to give $500,000 to the sheriff’s department when JPD was understaffed and while officers are clamoring for a pay raise.

Even with those concerns, the mayor told the council he would sign the measure, something he reiterated Thursday. “I have stated my beliefs,” he said. “But I’ve stated that when it comes together, I’m going to sign the doggone thing.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.