Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Lumumba among southern mayors calling for passage of American Jobs Plan

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American service members at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, England.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Jacob Gallant
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is among five mayors from southern cities calling for Congress to pass President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan.

Lumumba, along with Randall Woodfin of Birmingham, Steven Reed of Montgomery, Frank Scott Jr. of Little Rock and Adrian Perkins of Shreveport, penned a letter explaining how their cities would benefit from the bill’s passage. The letter was published in the Washington Post.

“We need a modern plan of reconstruction that addresses systemic inequities disproportionately affecting Black and rural Americans. And we need a plan that doesn’t just kick-start our economy, but re-envisions it — creating well-paying jobs and opportunities for all Americans,” the op-ed reads.

The mayors say one-fifth of the population in their states lack access to internet, handicapping children’s education. They also note poor water infrastructure in these states and a level of systemic inequality.

“We need Biden’s plan to build back stronger, smarter and more equitably, and to ensure our investments position future generations for success. Without it, our communities will remain vulnerable well beyond the current crisis.”

The American Jobs Plan lists out infrastructure needs for each state. Mississippi received a D+ grade.

It also lists out how much money would be given to each particular issue. They include money for: roads and bridges, transportation, resilient infrastructure, drinking water, housing, broadband, caregiving, child care, manufacturing, home energy, clean energy jobs and veterans health.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Facebook posts Jamison made just hours before his death.
‘I’ve been screaming for help’: Man posted farewell plea on social media hours before being killed by police
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Man charged with manslaughter after allegedly running over Morton boy
AirCare called following Rankin County crash
AirCare called following Rankin County crash
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting on E. Northside Dr. in Jackson
Shooting
JPD: Man shot twice while driving on I-20W

Latest News

Lajessica Re’Sha Miller, 34 (L), Anna Nicole Haymer, 19 (R)
Vicksburg women arrested after shootout at Deluxe Inn Hotel
Police at the scene of the home on Hillcrest Street
Vicksburg woman comes home to find intruder, shoots him
Quiet Weather Holds On Thursday Before Waves of Rain, Storms Return This Weekend
First Alert Forecast: quiet, dry Thursday; tropical downpours by late Friday, into weekend
Grant to boost adult learning and literacy programs at Jackson State University
Sandquaneittra Floyd
Pike Co. woman sought for aggravated assault on officer, shooting vehicle