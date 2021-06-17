Lumumba among southern mayors calling for passage of American Jobs Plan

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is among five mayors from southern cities calling for Congress to pass President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan.

Lumumba, along with Randall Woodfin of Birmingham, Steven Reed of Montgomery, Frank Scott Jr. of Little Rock and Adrian Perkins of Shreveport, penned a letter explaining how their cities would benefit from the bill’s passage. The letter was published in the Washington Post.

“We need a modern plan of reconstruction that addresses systemic inequities disproportionately affecting Black and rural Americans. And we need a plan that doesn’t just kick-start our economy, but re-envisions it — creating well-paying jobs and opportunities for all Americans,” the op-ed reads.

The mayors say one-fifth of the population in their states lack access to internet, handicapping children’s education. They also note poor water infrastructure in these states and a level of systemic inequality.

“We need Biden’s plan to build back stronger, smarter and more equitably, and to ensure our investments position future generations for success. Without it, our communities will remain vulnerable well beyond the current crisis.”

The American Jobs Plan lists out infrastructure needs for each state. Mississippi received a D+ grade.

It also lists out how much money would be given to each particular issue. They include money for: roads and bridges, transportation, resilient infrastructure, drinking water, housing, broadband, caregiving, child care, manufacturing, home energy, clean energy jobs and veterans health.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.