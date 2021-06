JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a shooting that broke out in the middle of the highway Thursday morning.

JPD says an unidentified gunman shot a man while he was driving down I-220W near Highway 18.

The victim then drove himself to the hospital, but police say he’s in stable condition right now.

JPD says the gunman was seen in a light-colored jeep.

