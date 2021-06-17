Baby Faces
JPD: Man shot to death on Ford Avenue, suspected shooter on the run

By WLBT.com Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is dead after a dispute turned deadly on Ford Avenue, near West Capitol Street around 10 a.m. Thursday, Jackson police say.

Investigators say the incident happened outside the victim’s home after an argument.

The suspected shooter left the scene on a white motorcycle, JPD says.

JPD has not released any other details about this developing story.

