Grant to boost adult learning and literacy programs at Jackson State University

By Anthony Warren
Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University’s adult literacy efforts are receiving an $8,000 boost, thanks to the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

JSU announced Thursday that it had received the award, which will go toward supporting adult literacy efforts at the School of Lifelong Learning’s Continuing Education Learning Center.

“Literacy is extremely important in transitioning students into engaged and productive citizens,” said Carlos Wilson, director of the school. “Providing this service to the Jackson metro area is vital to increasing the available workforce and improving the socioeconomic trajectory of our communities.”

Adult education classes at the learning center provide individuals with the opportunity to earn high school credentials. They also help measure individuals’ career and college readiness skills.

Learners recruited for the program will be underserved residents in the Hinds, Madison, and Rankin County areas.

The grant is part $10.5 million in donations the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded this year to support summer, family, and adult literacy programs across the country.

