First Alert Forecast: quiet, dry Thursday; tropical downpours by late Friday, into weekend

THURSDAY: Sunshine continues to shine down on central and southwest Mississippi through Thursday – easterly breeze flow will keep us quiet and dry through the day. Morning 60s and 70s will give way to seasonable lower 90s by the afternoon hours with tolerable humidity levels.

Seasonably mild this morning will give way to seasonably hot conditions this afternoon with mainly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will top out in the lower 90s. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/rt6lGzpZy4 — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) June 17, 2021

FRIDAY: The approaching tropical disturbance will help to kick in more clouds as the day wears on across central and southwest Mississippi. By the afternoon hours, a few showers and storms may rotate in, mainly south of I-20. Highs will still top out in the lower 90s; 80s south. Clouds overspread the area Friday with rain chances increasing into early Saturday as the low moves closer to the northern Gulf Coast.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our forecast hinges on the ultimate track of this Gulf disturbance that has heightened chance to become a system in western Gulf of Mexico. With most weaker systems, they tend to be more lopsided with rain and storms on their eastern periphery. At this point, impacts look possible, which will likely feature periods of heavy rain, gusty breezes and the potential for spin-up tornado or two Saturday into Sunday. System will exit early in the week, but lingering tropical moisture and an approaching front will help to spark more rain and storms through mid-next week.

