Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Alabama state offices closed Friday to mark Juneteenth

Alabama state employees will have Friday, June 18, 2021 off to mark Juneteenth.
Alabama state employees will have Friday, June 18, 2021 off to mark Juneteenth.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has informed all state department heads that state offices will be closed Friday.

The decision comes hours after President Joe Biden signed into law a measure that makes Juneteenth a federal holiday, which will be observed annually on June 19.

Because that date falls on a Saturday in 2021, the observation will take place on Friday, June 18.

Ivey said with Biden’s signature making it a federal holiday, she is authorizing Friday as a state holiday, meaning state offices will be closed and state employees, other than in positions where it is essential to maintain personnel, will have the day off.

Those state employees who can’t take Friday off will be allowed a day off as soon as possible, the governor said.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Facebook posts Jamison made just hours before his death.
‘I’ve been screaming for help’: Man posted farewell plea on social media hours before being killed by police
Shooting
JPD: Man shot twice while driving on I-20W
AirCare called following Rankin County crash
AirCare called following Rankin County crash
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Man charged with manslaughter after allegedly running over Morton boy
JPD: Man shot to death on Ford Avenue, suspected shooter on the run
JPD: Man shot to death on Ford Avenue, suspected shooter on the run

Latest News

Consider This: City Manager Government
Consider This: City Manager Government
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Quiet Weather Holds On Thursday Before Waves of Rain, Storms Return This Weekend
First Alert Forecast: Dry today, but tropical impacts remain possible this weekend
Tropical impacts remain possible this weekend!
Rachel's Thursday Evening Forecast
Source: WAFF
Regular check-ups, talking with doctor key for men to stay healthy