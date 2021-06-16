Baby Faces
Virtual learning a thing of the past in Madison Co. schools

(KLTV)
By WLBT.com Staff
Updated: 10 hours ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison County Schools will no longer offer the option of virtual learning starting next school year.

They will, however, offer remote learning to students diagnosed with a medical condition which prevents normal school attendance.

Information and application for this remote learning program can be accessed on the Madison County Schools website at www.madison-schools.com

Registration for remote learning opens on June 16 and closes on July 7.    

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

no trash pickup
‘Something needs to be done’: Trash continues to pile up at Jackson apartment complex
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (6-16-21)
AirCare called following Rankin County crash
85-year-old Meridian man forced to sleep in hotels after home hit by school bus
