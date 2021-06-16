Virtual learning a thing of the past in Madison Co. schools

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison County Schools will no longer offer the option of virtual learning starting next school year.

They will, however, offer remote learning to students diagnosed with a medical condition which prevents normal school attendance.

Information and application for this remote learning program can be accessed on the Madison County Schools website at www.madison-schools.com.

Registration for remote learning opens on June 16 and closes on July 7.

