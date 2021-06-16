Swim off D’Iberville pier ends in tragedy; Body of missing swimmer recovered

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - A D’Iberville family is mourning the loss of one a loved one after an afternoon swim off the pier ended in tragedy.

The elderly man, who has not been publicly identified yet, went missing Tuesday after going for a swim off the pier at his house, said police.

Around 4 p.m., first responders were called to the home near Talley Street and Seventh Avenue.

“The wife saw her husband go under, saw him come back up and then she lost sight of him,” said D’Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne.

Six different agencies rushed to the scene ready to help find the man.

“We had some Sea-Doos out here, DMR had their boats out here. We also used some sonar equipment, some underwater equipment, an underwater drone,” said D’Iberville Fire Chief Gerald Smith.

Just after 5:20 p.m., officials said they recovered the body of the missing swimmer. Police are still investigating what caused the man’s death.

With temperatures warming up and more people cooling off in the water, emergency officials are warning people to be cautious when swimming.

“We certainly hope not to see any more of this during the summertime but you know it does happen,” Smith said.

“You just got to be careful when you’re out on the water. Know your limitations,” Payne said.

While the swimmer’s name has not been released yet, authorities do ask that you keep the family in your thoughts and prayers at this time.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.