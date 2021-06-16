Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Swim off D’Iberville pier ends in tragedy; Body of missing swimmer recovered

By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - A D’Iberville family is mourning the loss of one a loved one after an afternoon swim off the pier ended in tragedy.

The elderly man, who has not been publicly identified yet, went missing Tuesday after going for a swim off the pier at his house, said police.

Around 4 p.m., first responders were called to the home near Talley Street and Seventh Avenue.

“The wife saw her husband go under, saw him come back up and then she lost sight of him,” said D’Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne.

Six different agencies rushed to the scene ready to help find the man.

“We had some Sea-Doos out here, DMR had their boats out here. We also used some sonar equipment, some underwater equipment, an underwater drone,” said D’Iberville Fire Chief Gerald Smith.

Just after 5:20 p.m., officials said they recovered the body of the missing swimmer. Police are still investigating what caused the man’s death.

With temperatures warming up and more people cooling off in the water, emergency officials are warning people to be cautious when swimming.

“We certainly hope not to see any more of this during the summertime but you know it does happen,” Smith said.

“You just got to be careful when you’re out on the water. Know your limitations,” Payne said.

While the swimmer’s name has not been released yet, authorities do ask that you keep the family in your thoughts and prayers at this time.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting on E. Northside Dr. in Jackson
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
13-year-old boy killed after being hit by vehicle in Morton
Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS).
‘I hope he sleeps better because of his decision’: Thompson calls out Reeves as COVID-19 unemployment ends
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $20 million to Mississippi community college
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack

Latest News

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., check her mobile phone on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, June 8, 2021,...
Sen. Hyde-Smith no-show for dinner hosted by VP Harris due to ‘previous commitment’
Scott Crawford and attorney Andrew Bizer pose for a self portrait outside the U.S. Federal...
Judge invokes Goldfinger in ruling Fondren resident has standing to sue Hinds Co.
Less Humid, Seasonable Heat Ahead of Deep Tropical Moisture Returns This Weekend
First Alert Forecast: less humid, staying hot late week; watching Gulf low this weekend
Tropical impacts are possible over the weekend.
Peyton's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
In the past, Jehovah’s Witnesses have gathered together for their annual conventions at venues...
Jehovah’s Witnesses cancel 6K in-person conventions to host global, virtual event